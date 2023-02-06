SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man fired several shots from the doorway of a jewelry store while trying to rob the Brooklyn shop on Sunday, police said.

The gunman, dressed in a dark hooded jacket and white mask, was caught on surveillance video spraying bullets inside the A&M jewelry store at 4814 Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD footage. A worker, 24, suffered a graze wound to the body and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect ran from the store without taking any jewelry and was last seen fleeing southbound on Fifth Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).