DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman carjacked two men in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

The men were riding in a black Toyota Camry near Bay Ridge and Ninth avenues in Dyker Heights at around 10 p.m. when the armed carjacker got into the vehicle and told the driver to keep driving, according to the NYPD. The car stopped a few blocks later before the suspect and the victims got into a fight outside the vehicle. During the struggle, the suspect fired one shot but nobody was hit, police said.

The victims then ran from the scene and the shooter got into the car and drove east on Bay Ridge Avenue, police said. There were no arrests and the vehicle has not been recovered, according to the NYPD. There were no injuries.

