NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in the head in Brooklyn on Saturday allegedly put the cop in a headlock before firing his weapon, officials said on Tuesday.

Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, is in grave condition and fighting for his life, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press briefing.

Fayaz and his brother-in-law met with the suspect, Randy Jones, to buy a Honda Pilot for $24,000 in cash on Ruby Street at around 7 p.m. in East New York, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. The vehicle was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

When the cop and his relative met Jones, he allegedly said, “Are you guys carrying a gun?” The men said “no.”

Jones, 38, then allegedly grabbed Fayaz and put him in a headlock before pointing the gun at his head and demanding the money, Essig said. Fayaz said he didn’t have the cash and Jones allegedly pointed the gun at the brother-in-law before the cop broke free.

Jones then allegedly shot the cop in the head and continued to fire at the two men while fleeing the scene, police said. The brother-in-law grabbed Fayaz’s gun and fires at least six shots at the suspect. Essig said. It remained unclear if Jones was struck.

Jones then hopped into a black vehicle and speeds off. Less than 48 hours later, investigators tracked the car down to a hotel in Spring Valley, where they found the suspect and his girlfriend along with five children.

Officers used Fayaz’s handcuffs to arrest Jones, Essig said. The charges were pending, as of Tuesday morning. The girlfriend was questioned but is not expected to be charged.

“The New York City investigators are the very best at what they do,” Sewell said.