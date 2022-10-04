BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest outside the Brownsville Houses in April, authorities said Tuesday.

Harvey French, 51, was nabbed Monday afternoon and charged with murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

French allegedly shot James Huff, 56, in front of the Brownsville Houses at 265 Blake Ave. on April 18 at around 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

French has not yet been arraigned as of Tuesday morning, according to public court records.