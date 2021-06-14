Gun tossed from bus lands near Eric Adams’ mayoral campaign office

Brooklyn
Posted: / Updated:
NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A gun that someone threw out of a bus landed outside a campaign office of New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Police say the incident started at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when two men got into an argument aboard a city bus on Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. One of the men pulled a gun, then dropped it on the floor of the bus and ran.

Someone then threw the gun out of the bus. It landed outside Adams’ campaign office.

“Troubling today: there was an altercation on a bus outside my BK campaign office. The perpetrator ran off the bus & dropped a gun. My campaign staff immediately responded by calling the police & safe-guarding the weapon until they arrived. We must get these guns off our streets,” Adams tweeted.

Police say no one was injured and there were no arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn baby thrown out of window still in critical condition

Mother accused of throwing children through window

Subway hits another record as some wait times increase

MTA bus removed from house 4 days after Brooklyn crash

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter