Gun tossed from bus lands near Eric Adams’ mayoral campaign office

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A gun that someone threw out of a bus landed outside a campaign office of New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Police say the incident started at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when two men got into an argument aboard a city bus on Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. One of the men pulled a gun, then dropped it on the floor of the bus and ran.

Someone then threw the gun out of the bus. It landed outside Adams’ campaign office.

“Troubling today: there was an altercation on a bus outside my BK campaign office. The perpetrator ran off the bus & dropped a gun. My campaign staff immediately responded by calling the police & safe-guarding the weapon until they arrived. We must get these guns off our streets,” Adams tweeted.

Police say no one was injured and there were no arrests.