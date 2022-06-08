BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of people pushed a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 on Saturday, punched him and then robbed him at gunpoint, police said Wednesday.

They held a gun to the teen’s head during the robbery, official said. Video shows people filming on their phones during the assault and robbery.

The robbers forcibly took the teen’s cellphone, sneakers, hat, debit card and ID cards. Police have asked for help identifying them.

Brooklyn robbery suspect (NYPD)

Brooklyn robbery suspect (NYPD)

Brooklyn robbery suspect (NYPD)

Brooklyn robbery suspect (NYPD)

