FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said.

The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to a Shmira Public Safety tweet.

The victim went to the 70th Precinct to report the incident. No injuries were reported. There have been no arrests.

The incident occurred days before New York leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, gathered Monday in Manhattan to discuss safety concerns for New York’s Jewish community.

The leaders spoke with members of the local Jewish community about efforts to prevent future attacks in the wake of recent antisemitic incidents in the area. Last week, two men were indicted in Manhattan for allegedly planning armed attacks on city synagogues.