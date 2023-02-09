A group of assailants sucker punched a 74-year-old man in the face and then stole $15 from him in Brooklyn, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of assailants sucker punched a 74-year-old man in the face and then stole $15 from him last week in Brooklyn, police said.

A 74-year-old man was walking on Sutter Avenue on Feb.1 when a group of people, two men, and one woman, walked up from behind and punched him in the face around 7:06 p.m., police said.

The attack knocked the man onto the ground, leaving a gash to his upper lip, authorities said. The suspects then snatched $15 from the victim’s pocket and ran away, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

