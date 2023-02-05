Police said these two suspects are among four people sought in two store robberies in Brooklyn on Jan. 29, 2023. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of four thieves attacked and threatened workers while robbing two Brooklyn convenience stores last week, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, the worker, 26, confronted the man who tried to steal some rolling papers from the store at 925 Livonia Ave. on Jan. 29 at around 9:25 p.m., police said. The suspect then punched the man in the face before his three accomplices showed up at the store, police said. One of the thieves displayed a knife during the attack, police said.

The victim suffered pain and swelling to the face. The suspects fled.

About an hour later, two of the four crew members pulled a gun on a 19-year-old worker at a convenience store at 9717 Kings Highway in Brownsville, police said. The employee saw one of the suspects put some items in his pocket before he confronted them, police said. The duo then ran away from the scene.

The NYPD released photos of two of the four suspects sought in the incidents. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).