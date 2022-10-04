DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was allegedly slashed in the face when he was met by a large group of teens in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Approximately 10-15 teens approached the victim near Willoughby and Jay streets at around 11 a.m. before the attack, police said. The boy was then slashed on the right side of his face and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the incident. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

