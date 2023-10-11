BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of robbers threw bleach at a teen before stealing her cellphone in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday.

The suspects threatened the 18-year-old woman with a knife in front of 1562 East New York Ave. in Brownsville before attacking her at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. The suspects threw bleach at the victim and took her phone, police said. The teen refused medical attention.

The group fled the scene after the incident. There have been no arrests.

