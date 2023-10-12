BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a hate crime in Brooklyn after a group of pro-Israel supporters allegedly attacked a man who yelled “free Palestine” Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on 86th Street and 4th Avenue around 11:30 p.m., when a car with people yelling pro-Israel remarks pulled up to three men on the side of the street, according to the NYPD.

One of the men yelled back “free Palestine,” to the people in the car and the suspects jumped out of the car and began attacking the victim, police said. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Tensions are at a high across New York City over the Israel-Hamas war. During peaceful protests, Israeli and Palestinian supporters have engaged in several heated standoffs.

So far, 22 Americans are among those who were killed in the conflict, according to U.S. officials.

A flight from Israel arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday morning as Americans begin to flee the country in the midst of war.

