BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nine hurled anti-Muslim comments at three men before beating one of them in Brooklyn last week, according to law enforcement sources.

The crew punched and kicked an 18-year-old man near 438 86th St. in Bay Ridge at around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to the NYPD. The suspects yelled “(Expletive) Palestine” and “(Expletive) Islam” at the victim and two others, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, sources said.

The teen suffered minor injuries that needed medical treatment. It was unclear if the victims were Muslim or Palestinian, sources said.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Fourth Avenue, police said. There have been no arrests. The NYPD released a photo of some of the suspects.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

