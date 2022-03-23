EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of seven male individuals attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

Around 3:57 p.m. on Mar. 14, a boy was approached by the group on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station and was punched multiple times on the head and body, video of the attack showed.

Warning: The content in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.



WATCH: Police are looking for a group of male suspects who beat and kicked a 14-year-old inside a Brooklyn subway station. pic.twitter.com/zVyo8ZKUKJ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 23, 2022

The suspects fled the station, leaving the boy with swelling and bruising on his body, according to authorities. He sought medical attention.

Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).