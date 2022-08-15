Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly carjacked a young man in Brooklyn in Aug. 9, 2022. (NYPD)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday.

The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim had parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 at the location when he was approached by six people demanding his car, police said. The victim complied but the group beat him up before taking off in the Infinity, police said. There were no injuries reported.

The suspects also fled in a Hyundai Sonata, a black Mercedes Benz SUV, and a white Audi SUV in an unknown direction, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).