Brooklyn

Images from a surveillance video of a group of men attacking two DSNY sanitation workers with a golf club and baseball bat on a Brooklyn street on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An argument between two sanitation workers and women in an Uber blocked by a garbage truck led to the workers being attacked by a group of men armed with a bat and golf club Wednesday in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said it was after 1 a.m. when the two on-duty sanitation workers got into a verbal dispute with two women in an Uber, who were upset that the car couldn’t pass the sanitation truck on the East New York street as the workers picked up trash.

One of the women then made a phone call to an unidentified man, according to officials.

Soon after, just past 1:30 a.m., near the intersection of Milford Street and Pitkin Avenue, a red Chrysler 300 pulled up and three unidentified men got out, police said.

The trio approached one of the sanitation workers, 42, and began beating him with a baseball bat and a golf club, before stealing his cellphone, authorities said.

According to police, the second worker, 43, came to the assistance of his coworker and was menaced by the attackers, but was not injured.

The three men hopped back in the car, driven by an unidentified fourth man, and sped off, officials said.

The extent of the first victim’s injuries was not made clear by police.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video of the attack in hopes thee public could help identify or locate the four men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

