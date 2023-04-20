SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group beat and stabbed a 19-year-old man in Brooklyn last week, leaving him with a collapsed lung and head injuries, police said Thursday.

The four suspects and the victim got into an argument before the crew attacked him near Fifth Avenue and 41st Street in Sunset Park on April 14 at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was trying to walk away when one of the suspects stabbed him twice in the back while his accomplices punched and kicked him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung, cuts on his stomach, and head injuries, police said.

The group was last seen running from the scene on Fifth Avenue and remained at large, as of Thursday. A description of the perpetrators was not available. The NYPD released photos of two of the suspects sought in the incident.

