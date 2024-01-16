BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- Three robbers beat a 13-year-old boy with a belt and stole his sneakers on a Brooklyn street Friday, police said.

Two men and a woman attacked the teen near 17th Street and Fourth Avenue at around 3:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects repeatedly hit the boy with a belt before stealing his sneakers, police said.

The trio then ran into the train station at Prospect Avenue and got on the northbound R train, police said. There have been no arrests.

The boy refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

