FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was injured after a group attacked him and stole money from him inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The victim was asked by one of four people for money to buy a MetroCard inside the Atlantic Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The other three people then jumped the turnstiles and started punching the man before taking around $1,700 from him. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with minor injuries.

Authorities said the man did not need medical attention at the scene. Police sought help from the public for information that could lead to finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).