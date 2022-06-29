A group of people attacked a man inside a Brooklyn subway station and stole his bag containing more than $7,500 worth of jewelry on May 18, 2022. (NYPD)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A group of five people attacked a man inside a New York City subway station and stole his bag containing more than $7,500 worth of jewelry, NYPD officials said.

The robbery happened inside the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station in Brooklyn on May 18 around 3:30 a.m., police said.

The group got into a verbal dispute with a 47-year-old man inside the station. It turned physical and the group punched and kicked the man on his head and body, then stole his bag with $7,550 worth of jewelry inside, according to the NYPD.

The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The NYPD is still trying to identify the five suspects who were captured on surveillance video. Police believe they were between the ages of 16 to 20 years old.

