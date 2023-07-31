BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group attacked a DoorDash delivery man with sharp metal objects and stole his e-bike in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday.

The 28-year-old worker was delivering food at 1461 Gates Ave. when he was ambushed by the suspects at 11:30 p.m. on July 22, according to the NYPD. Two of the assailants pulled the sharp weapons and repeatedly hit the victim in the head and body, police said.

The crew then stole the man’s bike before leaving the scene. The suspects remained at large, as of Monday, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

