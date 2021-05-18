GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched a search Tuesday for the driver of a black Rolls Royce authorities believe say struck a man and left him for dead in Brooklyn overnight.

Police said the man was likely trying to cross McGuinness Boulevard, in the crosswalk at Bayard Street, just past 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by the luxury car traveling southbound on the boulevard.

Authorities said the victim, 58, was likely crossing against the traffic signal when he was struck.

The Rolls Royce kept driving and did not remain on the scene, police said.

Responding officers found the man lying in the road with severe injuries before EMS responded and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Police said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).