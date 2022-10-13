BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro — already accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend — was denied bail Thursday in his federal case for weapons and drug charges, authorities said.

Steven Molinaro, 33, has been in federal custody since August when he was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, attempted obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, officials said.

Molinaro’s lawyers had proposed a $5 million bond package with home detention and electronic monitoring but were denied by the judge, court records show. The judge ruled he was a danger to the community, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“In April of 2022 in Staten Island, the defendant, a convicted felon, violently shot his ex-girlfriend in the chest at close range, lied to law enforcement, and attempted to discard the gun he used in obstruction of the government’s investigation,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing arguing against his release.

“There are no conditions or combination of conditions that will ensure the defendant’s continued appearance in Court and the safety of the community… he should remain detained pending trial,” the court filing said.

On April 27, the defendant allegedly had a black Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and two 9mm Luger cartridges that he tried to get rid of, prosecutors said. On the same day, authorities allege Molinaro was part of a group trying to peddle marijuana, per the indictment.

Molinaro was taken into custody while appearing in state court on Staten Island in his attempted murder case. He was out on bail in that state case.

Prosecutors said Molinaro used the same gun to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the chest in his Lyman Avenue home in Staten Island on April 27. Authorities found the woman lying next to a pool of blood in the master bedroom. Molinaro is accused of waiting an hour to call 911.

While authorities were searching the home, they found 43 kilograms of marijuana, a money counter, a scale with drug residue, and about $161,000 in cash, according to court documents. One of Molinaro’s accomplices was allegedly caught on surveillance video hiding some of the money in a dog house outside the home.

In 2016, the defendant was convicted of possessing marijuana in New Jersey and selling marijuana

in California. In March 2017, Molinaro was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, according to court filings.

In 2006, Molinaro was convicted of assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and was convicted for contempt of court the following year, officials said.