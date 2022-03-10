BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A grand jury returned an indictment for murder in the second degree on Thursday in a Brooklyn dismembered body case, official said.

The case against 83-year-old Harvey Marcelin was transferred to Supreme Court, according to a spokesperson with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Marcelin, an 83-year-old ex-convict, was arrested on charges of concealing a human corpse.

“Last week my Office charged Harvey Marcelin with allegedly concealing the severed head of a woman in her home and discarding the victim’s torso in a bag on the street. Today, the grand jury indicted Harvey Marcelin for murder, and my office is committed to vigorously seeking justice. The facts of this horrific case are gruesome and unsettling and my heart is with the victim’s family and friends,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

A human head was found in Marcelin’s apartment when police executed a search warrant. Investigators have not publicly identified the victim.

The investigation began after police found a dismembered torso hidden inside a large bag in a shopping cart near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills on March 3. On Monday, a human leg severed at the knee was found inside a tire just a few blocks away in the same neighborhood, authorities said. Police did not say whether the two cases were connected.

Marcelin was previously incarcerated twice. State records show Marcelin was released on parole in 2019 after serving a prison sentence on a manslaughter conviction in 1986. Marcelin also served a prison sentence for murder from 1963 through 1984.