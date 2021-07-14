Gloves up, guns down: Brooklyn teen fights gun violence through boxing

BROOKLYN — Across the nation, shootings are the second leading cause of death for all children under 19 years old.

High school senior Arnold Ludd is taking it upon himself to stop gun violence in his own community by asking his peers to get off the streets of Bed-Stuy and join him in the boxing ring to solve it one fight at a time.

Ludd is giving his classmates at the Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School an outlet that involves exercise, stress relief and therapy to solve their problems.

According to the NYPD, so far this year 79 children have been shot, 29 more than the same time last year.

Ludd is also a member of the organization Inspiring Minds which aims to give kids a multi-layered approach to keep them away from violence and take care of their mental health.

