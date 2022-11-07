SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two girls were struck by a driver as they crossed a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, police said.

The children, ages 6 and 8, were with their mom crossing midblock near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:15 p.m., officials said. The kids were hit by a Honda headed northbound on Seventh Avenue.

The 6-year-old girl is not likely to die, police said. The 8-year-old girl was critically injured.

The 41-year-old driver stayed at the scene of the crash. It was not immediately clear if there would be any charges filed.