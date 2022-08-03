BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The girlfriend of the man who allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker after a dispute over cold fries handed the gun to him prior to the incident, police said.

Camellia Dunlap, 18, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The 9mm gun used to shoot the victim belonged to Dunlap, who took off with the firearm after the shooting, police said.

Michael Morgan, 20, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon after police say he shot a 23-year-old worker in the neck at the fast food joint on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue on Monday evening. The victim is listed in critical condition on Wednesday, according to police.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the charges in a tweet. Morgan has prior arrests for assault on police, transit fraud, and grand larceny, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources told PIX11 News that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch. The worker, however, refused and insisted the fries the customer received were freshly made, sources said. The worker then escorted the customer out of the restaurant, according to sources.

During the exchange, the woman was on a FaceTime call with Morgan, who rushed over to the McDonald’s, allegedly carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, sources said. Morgan allegedly went behind the restaurant’s counter, smashed property, got into a shoving match with at least one employee, and refused to leave, sources said.

Meanwhile, the worker involved in the initial dispute over the cold fries left the restaurant, encountered the woman outside, and got into another argument with her, this time over her son’s conduct inside the fast food restaurant, sources said.

Morgan is also suspect in an unsolved homicide from 2020 where a 28-year-old man was fatally shot, according to the Daily News.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.