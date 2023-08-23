NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 9-year-old Brooklyn girl stole the show at a Mayor’s town hall in 2019, asking former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tough questions about homelessness and the MTA. Now she’s 13 and has a new book out.

It was four years ago that PIX11 first met Amaryllis Greene. She was a guest on Monica Makes It Happen after she pressed then-Mayor de Blasio with some tough questions at the town hall like a political reporter and got much media attention.

Now in 7th grade, she’s trading politics for poetry. Greene is a young woman on a mission to inspire other teens never to give up.

It got everybody’s attention, including Mayor Eric Adams and one of her biggest fans, Councilmember Farah Louis.

Greene said growing up in Brooklyn and watching her mom work hard starting a cleaning business inspired her to write this book of poetry called “Poets Are Children Too.”