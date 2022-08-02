BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl was grazed by a BB in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, police said.

She was on Belmont Avenue near Christopher Avenue when the BB grazed her hand around 5:15 p.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to be OK.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the incident. No details have been released on a suspect.

