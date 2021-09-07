Girl, 9, thrown from SUV in Brooklyn collision; driver in custody for possible DWI: NYPD

Brooklyn

9-year-old girl ejected from SUV in Brooklyn collision

Scene of a Brooklyn collision in which a 9-year-old girl was thrown from an SUV and suffered severe head trauma on Sept. 7, 2021, according to the NYPD.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A young girl was hospitalized in critical condition overnight after being thrown from an SUV that collided with another SUV in Brooklyn early Tuesday, according to the NYPD. The driver of that first vehicle is in custody for potentially driving intoxicated, police said.

According to officials, a call came in around 1 a.m. for the crash at the intersection of East 92nd Street and Kings Highway, in the East Flatbush section.

A Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Kings Highway. When the SUV attempted to turn left onto East 92nd Street, it collided with a Range Rover driving northbound on Kings Highway, authorities said.

A 9-year-old girl was ejected from the Explorer and broke both of her legs, while also suffering severe head trauma, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but described as stable, officials said.

Three adult passengers in the Explorer, a 28-year-old woman and two 46-year-old women, were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the Explorer, a 53-year-old man, was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving intoxicated and for driving with a suspended license, police said.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the Range Rover that was struck suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

