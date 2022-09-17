BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said.

The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on East 12 Street when she turned left into a driveway hitting the girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she suffered medical complications and died. The driver stayed with her car and has not been charged.