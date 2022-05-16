CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police questioned a mother Sunday after her 9-year-old daughter died at their Brooklyn home.

Officers were called to the apartment on Lincoln Place in Crown Heights around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found the little girl unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, according to the NYPD.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police said the girl’s mother was taken in for questioning. No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

