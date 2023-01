BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said.

The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.