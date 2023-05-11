Police are searching for the driver who hit an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn on May 8, 2023. (Courtesy: NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for the driver who hit an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn and then drove off on Monday.

The hit-and-run happened at the corner of Sutter Avenue and Christopher Avenue in Brownsville around 4:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 8-year-old girl was walking with her 13-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister when she was struck by a gray Nissan Altima speeding eastbound on Sutter Avenue, police said.

The girl suffered serious injuries, including a fractured leg and broken pelvis, authorities said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

The gray Nissan Altima fled on Sutter Avenue, then made a left turn onto Powell Street. Police released a surveillance image (above) of the suspect vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).