CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday, police said.

The girl and her 28-year-old mom were at the corner of Surf Avenue and West 30th Street when they heard gunshots around 3 p.m., officials said. They rushed home to their apartment.

About two hours later, the girl complained to her mom, police said. The girl said her abdomen heard. When the girl was treated at a hospital, officials determined she’d been grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet shared any identifying information about the shooter.

