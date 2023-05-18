BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Hannah Jean is taking care of serious business with a crayon in hand while sitting at the desk belonging to the president of the Brooklyn Public Library.

For the day, the five-year-old is in charge of the Central Library, the borough’s flagship branch at Grand Army Plaza.

“Hannah’s always dreamed about running the library because books have been a very special part of her life,” her father, Richelet Jean, said.

Hannah lives with sickle cell disease. The rare blood disorder can be very painful, causing her joints and extremities to swell. This has resulted in her spending a significant amount of time in the hospital away from school, but the learning hasn’t stopped because she has become a frequent visitor to the library.

On Thursday, Hannah helped visitors check out books, read story time aloud, and met a children’s author and illustrator in person.

What has been her favorite part of the whole day after meeting dozens of other librarians?

“Getting to see all my friends,” Hannah said.

Helping to make the day happen is Hasina Islam, a librarian close to Hannah’s family. They met at the Windsor Terrance branch, their home library.

“When I became a librarian, my biggest goal was to make that child feel really special, especially now when we’re facing budget cuts,” Islam said.

Granted a staff ID card, the world – or library – is Hannah’s oyster.

“I can read books and help people,” Hannah added.

Hannah turns six years old on Friday. This gift leading to her birthday is immeasurable, and her father said she will remember it forever.