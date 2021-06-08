Girl, 5, was playing with her siblings when gunman opened fire in Brooklyn, grazing her in the head: DA

Police and ambulances on the scene after a 5-year-old girl was grazed in the head by a stray bullet near New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn on Monday, April 5, 2021, according to police. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teen allegedly opened fire at a man on a Brooklyn sidewalk, missing his target but hitting a 5-year-old girl as she played with her siblings, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez charged at the teen’s arraignment Tuesday.

Omar Gelin, 18, allegedly fired at least six times near Dumont and Montauk Avenues on April 5, Gonzalez said. One shot grazed the girl’s head.

“This defendant allegedly opened fire multiple times in broad daylight without any concern for the lives he was putting in danger,” Gonzalez said. “It is very fortunate that this young victim did not lose her life and that none of her siblings were hurt.”

Video from the scene shows Gelin get out of a silver Nissan Versa and allegedly pull out a gun from the trunk before opening fire, officials said. The footage also allegedly shows Gelin put the gun back in the trunk and drive off.

He was found in South Carolina and arrested there in late April.

Gelin was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment

He was released on $100,000 bail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count against him.

“We will never tolerate such reckless gun violence in Brooklyn that far too often jeopardizes the lives of innocent bystanders and will now work to bring this defendant to justice,” Gonzalez said.