EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot inside an East New York apartment building late Monday, according to authorities.

Raelynn Cameron, of Queens, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest by cops responding to a 911 call around 10:55 p.m. at the building on Eldert Lane near Dumont Avenue, officials said.

First responders rushed Cameron to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

Investigators had not made an arrest or provided further information about the circumstances of the shooting as of early Tuesday.

