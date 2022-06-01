BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed on her way inside a juice bar in Brooklyn, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect approached the 16-year-old victim from behind while she was entering a juice bar along Rutland Road near Rockaway Parkway and stabbed her in the left shoulder at around 6 p.m. on May 22, authorities said. The suspect fled, and the victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 150 pounds, of thin build and with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of a white lion on the back, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).