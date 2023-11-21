BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A marked police car hit an 11-year-old on the way to a 911 call on Tuesday in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police said around 6:45 p.m., an officer was responding to a call when they hit the girl at the corner of Stillwell Avenue and Highlawn Avenue. The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation, according to police.

