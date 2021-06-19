George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn ahead of Juneteenth rally

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
george floyd statue in Brooklyn

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci was unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The U.S. on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Terrence Floyd unveiled a statue of his brother, George Floyd, as part of a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-tall sculpture was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for about two to three weeks and then move to Union Square in Manhattan, according to Council Member Farah Louis’ office.

george floyd statue in Brooklyn
Terrence Floyd stands with attendees at the unveiling of a statue of his brother, George Floyd, created by artist Chris Carnabuci. The unveiling was part of a Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

A Juneteenth rally and “Cel-Liberation” followed the statue’s unveilling around 10 a.m. outside the Brooklyn Library at Grand Army Plaza. The rally is one of several events planned around the city to commemorate Juneteenth.

Earlier this week, a massive 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd was unveiled in Newark, New Jersey.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes

His death reignited discourse over police interactions with Black Americans and sparked nationwide protests calling for societal and criminal justice reforms.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

george floyd statue in Brooklyn
Terrance Floyd speaks at the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his brother, George Floyd, at Flatbush Junction in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The statue was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Free tech training course helps unemployed in Brooklyn

NYC's Juneteenth celebrations feature a weekend's worth of activities

Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

Mom reacts after being victim of racist rant

Brooklyn grandma needs repairs at NYCHA home, but says her tickets keep being closed

Stolen therapy dog returned after Brooklyn carjacking

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter