George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn ahead of Juneteenth rally

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Terrence Floyd unveiled a statue of his brother, George Floyd, as part of a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
The 6-foot-tall sculpture was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for about two to three weeks and then move to Union Square in Manhattan, according to Council Member Farah Louis’ office.
A Juneteenth rally and “Cel-Liberation” followed the statue’s unveilling around 10 a.m. outside the Brooklyn Library at Grand Army Plaza. The rally is one of several events planned around the city to commemorate Juneteenth.
Earlier this week, a massive 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd was unveiled in Newark, New Jersey.
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.
His death reignited discourse over police interactions with Black Americans and sparked nationwide protests calling for societal and criminal justice reforms.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.