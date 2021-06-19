George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn ahead of Juneteenth rally

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci was unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The U.S. on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Terrence Floyd unveiled a statue of his brother, George Floyd, as part of a Juneteenth rally in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-tall sculpture was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. It will be on display at Flatbush Junction for about two to three weeks and then move to Union Square in Manhattan, according to Council Member Farah Louis’ office.

Terrence Floyd stands with attendees at the unveiling of a statue of his brother, George Floyd, created by artist Chris Carnabuci. The unveiling was part of a Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

A Juneteenth rally and “Cel-Liberation” followed the statue’s unveilling around 10 a.m. outside the Brooklyn Library at Grand Army Plaza. The rally is one of several events planned around the city to commemorate Juneteenth.

Earlier this week, a massive 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd was unveiled in Newark, New Jersey.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

His death reignited discourse over police interactions with Black Americans and sparked nationwide protests calling for societal and criminal justice reforms.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Terrance Floyd speaks at the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his brother, George Floyd, at Flatbush Junction in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The statue was created by artist Chris Carnabuci. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)