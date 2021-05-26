Driver in custody after George Floyd protester struck by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

A group of protesters in Brooklyn after a protester on a bicycle was struck by a driver on May 25, 2021, police say. (courtesy @jamesjrogers on Twitter)

BROOKLYN — Police took a driver into custody late Tuesday night who they say struck a cyclist protester after attempting to drive around a group of the protesters on bicycles in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said it happened around 10:15 p.m. after the protesters on bike came off the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration marking the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The group of protesters were followed by a police escort, authorities said.

The 20-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Passat tried to go around the protesters when one of them jumped on the hood of his car, police said.

The driver then accelerated and ended up striking another protester, authorities said.

Both of those protesters refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

A police car that was part of the escort pursued the Volkswagen. However, in the course of giving chase to that car, the NYPD vehicle ended up clipping a another protester, officials said.

That protester also refused medical attention, police said.

According to authorities, officers were able to catch up to the driver of the Volkswagen and took him into custody.

Twitter user @jamesjrogers captured video of the chaotic moments after the Volkswagen struck the protester.

Incident on the #BrooklynBridge earlier. Just before I shot this there were screams as a car pushed through a group of protestors on bikes. I was told that a police car pursued the car & that a protestor was injured #GeorgeFloyd #nyprotest #NycProtest pic.twitter.com/pz0AuqJ5Zt — James Rogers (@jamesjrogers) May 26, 2021