BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The bond fellow members of the NYPD share with slain Officer Adeed Fayaz remains unbroken.

New York City Deputy Public Advocate and former NYPD Auxiliary police officer Kashif Hussain worked with Fayaz in Brooklyn’s 66th precinct.

“We want to remember him. We don’t want to forget his legacy – his personality. His dedication to the job. He loved his job. But he was also a fun person. He was very shy at times. He was very humble. He never boasted about all the great things he had done, and that’s the type of person that left behind a great legacy,” said Hussain

Earlier in the day, the Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy on Officer Fayaz’s body before it was transported in an NYPD ambulance to Brooklyn.

The married father of two died while off the clock as he attempted to buy a vehicle he found on Facebook Marketplace.

He brought his brother-in-law to the meet location Saturday evening in East New York, Brooklyn.

Investigators said they followed the would-be seller, a 38-year-old career criminal Randy Jones to a dark driveway to inspect the vehicle.

That’s where police said Jones put Fayaz in a headlock, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

A fugitive search ultimately leads to Jones’ arrest at a Rockland County hotel – using Fayaz’s handcuffs.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn Wednesday on murder and other charges.

NYPD Officer Saghir Ahmad knew Fayaz from their membership in the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society and the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.

“He was a good husband, great father, and a very good person, and a friend. It’s sad what happened. We’re all going to miss him. His legacy will always be alive in our hearts,” said Ahmad.