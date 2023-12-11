BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A bike-riding suspect yelled “Free Palestine” and threw a rock at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, police said Monday.

The suspect attacked the victim, 45, near 9 Montrose Ave. at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, according to the NYPD. The suspect said “Free Palestine” and threw a rock at the man, cutting his right leg, police said.

The suspect then rode off on his bike and was last seen heading west towards Broadway, police said.

There have been no arrests.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

