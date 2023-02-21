WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A four-alarm fire engulfed an apartment in a Brooklyn building Tuesday morning, according to FDNY officials.

The blaze broke out in a corner unit at the building near Broadway and Hewes Street in Williamsburg just before 11 a.m., officials said. There were no reported injuries.

A video of the scene captured flames and thick black smoke coming from the top of the building. Firefighters initially tried to contain the fire from inside the building but were forced to retreat, according to the FDNY.

It remained unclear what caused the fire.