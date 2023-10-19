FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn park in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world has been littered with apparent fentanyl “trash cans,” officials said.

The small multi-colored containers potentially laced with the deadly drug were spotted at the playgrounds, on the central lawn, and on the Willoughby entrance ramp at Fort Greene Park, according to a social media post warning parkgoers.

“We want all park users to know that we’ve had several reports of potential fentanyl trash cans located in and around the park,” the Instagram post said.

Park management advised parkgoers not to pick up or touch the debris. Instead, they ask residents to text a picture and location of the items to the Fort Greene Park Director at (347) 865-5423.

Last week, a Brooklyn couple photographed the “trash cans” at another park in Bedford-Stuyvesant, forcing parents and day care workers to organize a community cleanup at Classon and Crispus Attucks playgrounds.

Fort Greene was recently named one of the 40 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to Time Out magazine. The Brooklyn community landed at the No. 15 spot on the list.

The Parks Department could not immediately be reached Thursday.

