Food delivery worker stabbed by bicyclist in Brooklyn: police

Brooklyn

Cops released surveillance footage of a man who allegedly stabbed a food delivery worker in Brooklyn June 13, 2021 (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Authorities have launched a search for a man on a bike who stabbed a food delivery worker in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Fulton Street and Eldert Lane in Cypress Hills, police said.

A 53-year-old man was riding a bicycle and making a food delivery when he was approached by another man riding a bike, authorities said.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and stabbed the victim in the back, knocking him to the ground, according to police.

The suspect continued east on Fulton Street, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening puncture wound to his lower back, authorities said.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Connect with PIX11 Online

