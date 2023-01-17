A man is sought for public lewdness in Brooklyn on Jan. 5, 2023. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man allegedly exposed himself to an MTA conductor on a subway platform in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was standing on the northbound A train platform at the Pitkin Avenue and Shepherd Avenue station when he flashed the 54-year-old woman on Jan. 5 at around midnight, police said.

The flasher then allegedly spit toward the conductor before running off, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Tuesday morning. `Police said the man is about 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue Yankees baseball hat, a dark blue jacket with a hood, black pants, and black sneakers with white trim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).