The Williamsburg Bridge is seen from a ferry on the East River on Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Five teens were caught climbing a tower on the Williamsburg Bridge Wednesday night, police said.

Four 16-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were arrested for scaling the Brooklyn Tower of the Williamsburg Bridge at around 7 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesperson. The teens were issued summonses for criminal trespass and released to a guardian.

Police removed the boys from the tower after responding to multiple 911 calls about the incident, officials said. There were no injuries.