NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first group of NYCHA tenants to vote on whether they participate in the Public Housing Preservation Trust initiative, a plan to use federal funds for repairs, was announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Residents who live at Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay are the first tenants to vote on whether to participate in the Public Housing Preservation Trust. NYCHA’s CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt said her primary focus is for the residents to have a voice and vote about what happens to their homes.

Adams said the Public Housing Preservation Trust would allow NYCHA to bundle tens of thousands of housing vouchers from the federal government, known as Tenant Protection Vouchers, to raise billions of dollars to be used for repairs. Every development across the city gets to vote if they want to participate.

NYCHA’s Bova-Hiatt said repair costs at Nostrand Houses are estimated at a whopping $600 million.

Mercedes Melendez lives at the Nostrand houses and has a lot of questions about the trust.

“Who is entitled to it, how are they going to do it, and what are they going to do exactly,” asked Melendez.

Here’s how it works

Residents will vote whether they want the trust pact, which is a public-private partnership or remain in section 9. There will be 100 days of engagement with the residents to inform them and discuss the options they can vote for in detail. Then on Nov. 8, the 30-day voting process will begin. Residents can vote online or by mail during the first 20 days, while the last 10 days will be in person.

Some said they remain skeptical, and Adams said he welcomes the opposition. People who have to live at the Nostrand houses and are 18 years or older are eligible to vote.

If you want to be the next NYCHA developer to participate, let NYCHA know directly by emailing vote@nycha.nyc.gov.